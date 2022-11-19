England make controversial decision regarding ‘One Love’ armband

England have made their decision as to whether to wear the ‘One Love’ armband during the World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA has attempted to persuade nations competing in the World Cup to avoid any political movements during the tournament.

However, according to The Sun, England plan to wear a ‘One Love’ armband to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and could face a hefty fine as punishment for doing so.

The report claims that England are willing to take the fine on the chin in order to show their respect to the LGBTQ+ community.

Harry Kane wearing the ‘One Love’ armband.
FIFA have introduced their own armbands, but England are willing to stand their ground and stick with the ‘One Love’ armband.

Harry Kane is likely to be the England captain ahead of their opening game against Iran and it will be interesting to see the reaction when he walks out sporting the armband.

It’s a strong decision made by the England setup and it’s great to see them showing support for the community rather than turning a blind eye.

