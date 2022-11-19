England star believes he can reach Messi and Ronaldo’s level one day

England and Manchester City star Phil Foden believes he can one day reach the levels of some of the world’s biggest names as he prepares to take part in his first World Cup in Qatar.

The 22-year-old has already had a magnificent career at such an early age and has a key role to play with both Man City and England.

However, the England international doesn’t feel that he is world-class at present and says performing in the biggest games is what will elevate him to that level.

Foden is certainly destined to go very far in the game but as of now, nobody knows just how far that will be.

England star says what he has to do to become world-class

“Messi, Mbappe, Ronaldo – they are way above me at the moment,” said Foden in a recent interview via talkSPORT.

“But I like to think I could be there one day. I’ve got to score in big games and big finals to be world-class.

“But I know I’m capable of doing that so it’s something I strive for and look forward to.”

Foden will certainly score more goals in big matches and finals, as he has already achieved that, with the upcoming World Cup being the perfect stage to showcase his level to England and the World.