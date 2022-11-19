FIFA president hits out at critics with extraordinary speech – “I feel gay”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has hit out at critics with an extraordinary speech ahead of the World Cup beginning on Sunday.

The controversy surrounding the World Cup in Qatar doesn’t need explaining. The major talking points leading up to the tournament unfortunately haven’t been focused on the football and more on the political issues linked with the tournament.

The Qatar World Cup has come under immense criticism in the last few months, and FIFA president Infantino has hit back at the critics in bizarre fashion.

“Today I have strong feelings. Today I feel Qatari, I feel Arab, I feel African, I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker.

Of course I am not Qatari, I am not an Arab, I am not African, I am not gay, I am not disabled. But I feel like it, because I know what it means to be discriminated, to be bullied, as a foreigner in a foreign country. As a child I was bullied – because I had red hair and freckles, plus I was Italian so imagine. I went in my room and I cried.

I feel for the FIFA and Supreme Committee staff. They want to deliver here. I am proud to have this FIFA sign on my jacket. It will be the best World Cup ever. Qatar is ready,” said Infantino, as quoted by Sky Sports.

The speech hasn’t been received too well on social media and the president of FIFA hasn’t exactly helped the cause.

Infantino also responded to claims that some fans in Qatar were being paid to support different nations at the tournament, accusing those who have questioned the fans as racist.

“Can somebody who looks like an Indian not cheer for England, Spain or Germany? You know what this is. This is racism, this is pure racism. We have to stop that because everyone in the world has the right to cheers for who they want,” added Infantino.

It’s a shame that the major talking points leading up to the World Cup aren’t surrounding the exciting football set to be played in the coming weeks, with the best players in world football going head-to-head.