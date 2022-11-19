Former Arsenal and Liverpool star to make history if appointed manager of English club

Championship side Wigan are reportedly set to appoint former Premier League star Kolo Toure as their new manager as the Leicester coach is ready to take the next step in his career.

Toure has been working as a coach for the last five years alongside Brendan Rodgers at both Celtic and Leicester and is said to be keen on taking the next step into a managerial role, reports the Daily Mail.

It’s being reported that the Latics originally wanted his brother Yaya to take the job, but the younger Toure brother wanted to stay as a coach at Tottenham Hotspur.

If the move goes ahead, Toure will make history in English football as he would become the first African international to ever manage a senior team in England.

Toure had a glittering career in the Premier League playing for Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool, and will hope to use that experience throughout his managerial career.

Wigan are currently 22nd in the Championship table and sacked previous boss Leam Richardson last week after an eight-game winless run. The job will be a tough one to begin with for Toure but it is one that he will relish.