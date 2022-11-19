According to a club insider, West Ham United are ‘preparing to allow’ defender Craig Dawson to leave in the January transfer window.

The Hammers spent £158 million during the summer transfer window, setting a new record for the London club.

West Ham have signed Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Flynn Downes, Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet, Thilo Kehrer, Emerson Palmieri, and the club-record signing from Lyon Lucas Paqueta.

However, reports suggest that there will be more transfer activity in the January transfer window. According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, West Ham are considering a January move for Shakhtar Donetsk star Tete. There are also reports of outgoing transfers in January with Craig Dawson one of the players reported to be leaving in the January transfer window.

The reliable West Ham insider ExWHUemployee, via his West Ham Way website, has revealed that the centre-back is ‘eyeing a move away’ from east London. The report says that the club are ‘keen’ to agree a new deal with the player but the player is having trouble maintaining long distance with his family and is now set to move.

According to the latest update, the club owners have now come to a decision regarding the player. According to Claret & Hugh, West Ham are “preparing to allow” the Englishman to move north in January.

This will come as a huge blow to David Moyes and West Ham. The defender is a huge fan favourite and many were hoping that Dawson would extend his contract with the club.

Dawson has been outstanding since moving to the London Stadium in 2020, appearing in 50 games across all competitions last season alone and quickly becoming an key member of the team.