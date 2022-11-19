‘Howe doesn’t want him’ – BBC man reacts as €100m star could join Newcastle

Pundit Tam McManus has claimed that Real Madrid star Eden Hazard moving to Newcastle United would ‘raise eyebrows’.

Belgian has not had the best of times in Spain since his €100m move in 2019 as he has failed to replicate his Chelsea performances in a white shirt.

The winger has been linked with moves to Newcastle and Aston Villa ahead of a potential transfer next summer and pundit Tam McManus spoke to Football Insider about the recent reports.

The former footballer believes that Hazard simply isn’t the type of player Howe would want to bring to St. James’ Park and stated: “It would certainly raise eyebrows, wouldn’t it?

“We all know how good Hazard is, on his day he is incredible. The problem is it hasn’t been his day for two or three years now.

“You look at Newcastle, they play with such intensity, a high-pressing game that really takes it out of you. You need to be able to graft; can Hazard do that?

“I don’t see him as the kind of player Eddie Howe would want. Maybe it will be one of those where the ownership sign it all off [and] then the manager says no.

“I don’t see Howe wanting him. That will probably be the end of it. If it was the Hazard of a few years ago then yes, absolutely.”

