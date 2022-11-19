Leeds loanee Daniel James insists he has no regrets about leaving the Yorkshire club on deadline day last summer. The 25-year-old admits that leaving Leeds was “difficult,” but he believes he made the right choice by joining Fulham. After moving from Manchester United to Leeds in the summer of 2021, the winger made 40 appearances for Leeds across all competitions and scored four goals. “It’s one of the pinnacles of my career,” James told Wales Online about his involvement with his country in Qatar. “I wanted to play games and be fit coming into the tournament. It was always on my mind.

“I was there for a season (at Leeds) and really enjoyed it. I loved the place and my family loved it there. It was tough (to leave), it was deadline day and it was last minute.