Leeds United are in the hunt to sign a striker with a “decent budget,” and have been linked with Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha.

Rodrigo has been excellent for Leeds this season, with nine Premier League goals to his name. However, Leeds needs to add another striker in the January transfer window in order to improve their team.

Manager Jesse Marsch has previously stated his desire for a new striker stating that the club will continue to search for a new striker in January.

A number of strikers have been linked with Leeds including Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha as per the report by Mundo Deportivo. The report states that the £26m striker could be free to leave Atletico for the right price in January, and Leeds are one of the sides said to be interested.

And according to journalist Dean Jones, Leeds United have a ‘decent’ amount of money to spend on an attacker in January and they could easily purchase Cunha. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“We know that they’re going to have some reasonably decent money to throw at an attacker, but I’ve seen this one being spoken about a fair bit.

“He’s a good player, but I think the key here is that Marsch really has to make sure that he gets the profiles of his attackers right.”

The 23-year-old is a versatile striker who is well known for his defensive work rate. He can lead the line as well as fall back deep and link up with the midfield if he needs to.