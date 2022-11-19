Liverpool send scouts to Qatar to watch talented 20-year-old Spain star

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have sent scouts to the World Cup in Qatar to watch Athletic Club and Spain forward Nico Williams as the Premier League club are interested in the 20-year-old. 

That is according to Todofichajes, who reports that Jurgen Klopp has instructed the club to go watch the Spaniard as his contract expires in the summer of 2024, which could see the Reds make a move for Williams next summer.

Williams is enjoying a good campaign in La Liga this season which has resulted in his call-up to Spain’s World Cup squad.

The 20-year-old has scored four goals and assisted a further four within the 15 matches he has played and his performances have caught the eye of many European clubs, states the report.

Liverpool send scouts to Qatar to watch Williams
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea considering making a move for Juventus star and could offer academy graduate in return
Report unveils how much Mohamed Salah is earning at Liverpool under new contract
Arsenal dealt major blow in pursuit of Leicester City star

Williams made his debut for Athletic Club last season and has come on incredibly ever since. The 20-year-old is predominately a right-winger but can play on the other flank as well.

The Spain international is a very direct player and will cost interested parties around €25m, states Todofichajes.

More Stories Nico Williams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.