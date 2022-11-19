Liverpool send scouts to Qatar to watch talented 20-year-old Spain star

Liverpool have sent scouts to the World Cup in Qatar to watch Athletic Club and Spain forward Nico Williams as the Premier League club are interested in the 20-year-old.

That is according to Todofichajes, who reports that Jurgen Klopp has instructed the club to go watch the Spaniard as his contract expires in the summer of 2024, which could see the Reds make a move for Williams next summer.

Williams is enjoying a good campaign in La Liga this season which has resulted in his call-up to Spain’s World Cup squad.

The 20-year-old has scored four goals and assisted a further four within the 15 matches he has played and his performances have caught the eye of many European clubs, states the report.

Williams made his debut for Athletic Club last season and has come on incredibly ever since. The 20-year-old is predominately a right-winger but can play on the other flank as well.

The Spain international is a very direct player and will cost interested parties around €25m, states Todofichajes.