Liverpool star attracting interest from fellow Premier League club

Liverpool winger Ben Doak is attracting interest from Nottingham Forest after recently signing his first professional contract.

Doak recently made his Liverpool debut, coming on as a substitute against Derby County in the Carabao Cup. A few days later, Doak signed his first professional contract at Liverpool after turning 17.

The young winger only signed for Liverpool during the summer transfer window, and after breaking into the first team, he’s now attracting the interest of Nottingham Forest.

That’s according to Nottinghamshire Live, who claim the newly-promoted Premier League side are considering making a loan move for Doak.

After gaining promotion to the Premier League, Forest completely overhauled their squad, and the report claims they are planning further additions in the January transfer window.

The mass incomings haven’t had the desired effect on the Nottingham Forest squad so far as they currently sit in the relegation zone.

Doak does need a loan move to gain experience and continue his development, but playing regularly in the Premier League is probably a step too soon, so allowing him to learn his trade in the lower leagues would be a smarter move for Liverpool to make.