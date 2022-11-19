Man City star informs Spanish giants he will push to sign for them next summer

Man City’s Bernardo Silva has once again made it clear to Barcelona that he is willing to push to sign for them next summer.

The Portugal international was heavily linked with a move to the Catalan giants over the summer but the switch never came to fruition, as Frenkie de Jong stayed at the club and the Spanish giants focussed on strengthening elsewhere.

Back in September, Sport reported that Barcelona will return to Manchester for Silva in the near future and the same outlet has now stated that the Portuguese star has once again made it clear to the Catalan club that he is willing to push to sign for them next summer and is willing to adjust his salary if necessary to make the move.

Silva is one of the best players in the Premier League and would be a huge loss for City should Barcelona steal him away.

The 28-year-old has a contract at the Etihad until 2025 and a big fee would be required in order to sign him.

The transfer of Silva would bring in funds for Man City to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, therefore, this is a scenario that could work out for everyone but the Manchester club would likely prefer if the midfielder would stay.