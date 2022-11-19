Man United star set to have his salary increased tenfold as new contract nears completion

Manchester United are set to reward teen sensation Alejandro Garnacho with a new contract at the club after his recent run of impressive form.

Garnacho signed for the Red Devils back in August 2020 as United activated the Argentine’s £450,000 buyout clause in his Atletico Madrid contract and the teenager has begun to capture everyone’s attention over the last few weeks.

The 18-year-old capped off his recent run of form with a last-minute winner against Fulham last weekend and would have been the talk of the town this week if it was not for Cristiano Ronaldo and his controversial interview.

Man United have clearly been impressed by Garnacho and are now set to reward him with a new contract as his current deal expires at the end of the season.

What is the latest update on Garnacho’s new Man United contract?

Negotiations over a new deal are said to be well underway with Garnacho’s representatives and Man United’s hierarchy are optimistic they will successfully complete everything before the end of the year, reports the Daily Star.

According to the report, Garnacho currently earns £5,000-a-week at Old Trafford but his new deal will see that increased tenfold to a whopping £50,000 as the club reward him for his explosive emergence on the first-team scene under Ten Hag.

This is great news for Man United fans as this talented youngster will now continue to grow and develop at the Manchester club.