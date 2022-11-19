Manchester United receive boost in race for Dutch international as key detail emerges

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of PSV forward Cody Gakpo after a key detail has emerged.

Gakpo is one of the most exciting talents in Europe at the moment. Despite it only being November, Gakpo has already managed 30 goals and assists in all competitions this season.

To contribute so efficiently at the age of 23 is rare, so it’s no surprise to see a host of clubs showing an interest in the forward.

A report from 90min claims that Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Southampton, and Leeds are among the clubs interested in signing Gakpo.

Cody Gakpo celebrates a goal for PSV.
However, the report now claims that PSV will be willing to sell Gakpo in the January transfer window, and the Dutchman shares an agent with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, which could be pivotal in fending off the hefty competition.

PSV stood firm in the summer transfer window, not allowing Gakpo to leave the club, but it now appears they’re resigned to losing the 23-year-old.

Working under fellow Dutchman Ten Hag could be of interest to Gakpo, but he faces difficult competition in the squad with the likes of Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford battling for the same position.

