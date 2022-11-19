Newcastle fan favourite admits he is no longer happy sitting on the bench

Newcastle youngster Elliot Anderson has admitted he is no longer happy sitting on the bench at the club.

Anderson spent last season out on loan where he impressed Eddie Howe enough to be involved in first-team proceedings this season.

However, he hasn’t had as much game time as he would have hoped, and he’s now spoken out about his disappointment and spending the majority of the season on the bench.

“I’ve been coming in off the bench but that’s not where I want to be. I want to be in the starting XI. I’m still working every week to try and get more minutes and hopefully push my way through to achieve that,” said Anderson, as quoted by TBR Football.

It’s great to see a young player believing in himself, but it’s not going to be easy to break into the Newcastle team considering their form this season.