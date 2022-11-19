Newcastle star switches his agent as he eyes imminent exit

Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff who is wanted by several clubs in England has changed his agent.

According to NewcastleWorld, Longstaff signed up with the CAA Base agency, which also represents other Newcastle United first-team players including Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, as well as academy players Dylan Stephenson, Dan Langley and Ellis Stanton.

The midfielder who himself is a Newcastle academy graduate broke into the first team in 2019, scoring on his debut against Manchester United securing a 1-0 win for the Magpies. Despite his impressive performance against United and a couple of other notable performances, his role with the first team was limited for remaining of the season.

His big break did not come again soon though with the player being sent out on loan to SPL club Aberdeen and then League Two side Mansfield Town helping them reach the League Two play-off final which they eventually lost to Port Vale.

On deadline day this September, Longstaff secured another temporary move away from Tyneside, joining Colchester United on a half-season loan. Manager Eddie Howe commented that the player needs the loan move because he needs to play. He said:

“For Matty and the stage he’s at in his career, I think he needed to play. He shared that need as well, and we’re delighted he’s gone to get games – and hopefully he’ll prove what a good player he is.”

Longstaff’s future is uncertain as his current Magpies contract expires at the end of the season, and his switch to the new agency could ‘give him a boost’ as he evaluates what lies ahead for him in what is a crucual period in his career.

According to the report by NewcastleWorld, ‘several clubs’ from the EFL and Scottish League have expressed their interest in the 22-year-old.