PIF set to walk away from major off-field Newcastle deal

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle are set to walk away from their kit sponsorship deal with Castore. 

There have been concerns from Newcastle due to Castore being unable to deal with the demand of fans wanting shirts and there is a possibility that they could return to a sponsorship with Adidas.

That’s according to journalist Jordan Cronin, who claims they are exploring the possibility of ending the deal early.

“They haven’t been able to deal with the demand of Newcastle United fans wanting shirts, and there is a possibility that Newcastle will explore an early exit from the Castore deal. There’s certainly scope to get Castore out early and maybe go back to having that sentimental feeling of having Adidas on the shirt because obviously, we all remember Adidas from the ‘Entertainers’ years,” said Cronin, speaking to Loaded Mag NUFC’s Youtube channel.

