Premier League clubs receive massive boost in hunt for Jude Bellingham as new details emerge from Real Madrid

The Premier League clubs interested in signing Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham have received a huge boost as new details have emerged from Spain about Real Madrid’s interest.

It is being reported that Real Madrid, who are serious contenders in the race, are unwilling to meet Borussia Dortmund’s £130m valuation of Bellingham but are still very keen on bringing the Englishman to the Santiago Bernabeu, reports Sport.

The 19-year-old is still top of Los Blancos’ wishlist for next summer, but the La Liga giants have now made a stance in terms of a fee, which could play a big part in who Bellingham plays for next.

Bellingham is widely expected to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer and this will come as great news to the Premier League clubs interested in the midfielder.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are all reportedly targeting a move for the English star as he is widely regarded as being the next-best midfielder in World football.

Real Madrid have a huge pull in the football World and have weakened their position, but nobody can rule the European giants out at this early stage.