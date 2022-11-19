Real Madrid have joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign 19-year-old defender Malo Gusto.

Despite being just 19 years old, Gusto has developed into a key player for Lyon, playing 40 league games over the last two seasons. The young Frenchman has come through the international youth ranks, and it won’t be long before he is knocking on the door of the senior team.

According to Tuttosport, three elite clubs are showing an interest in signing Gusto. The report claims that Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea are all in the race to secure his signature.

With Dani Carvajal in his thirties, Carlo Ancelotti may be considering Gusto as his long-term replacement. It’s a similar story for Manchester United with Diogo Dalot’s contract expiring at the end of the season. Erik ten Hag opted to play Tyrell Malacia in an unfamiliar right-back role in their last Premier League game, so bringing in some competition for Dalot makes a lot of sense.

With Chelsea, the likes of Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have been forced to play at right wing-back at times this season with Reece James out injured, so the lack of a natural replacement could be the reason Chelsea are keen to bring in the young defender.