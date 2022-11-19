Report unveils how much Mohamed Salah is earning at Liverpool under new contract

Liverpool fans were over the moon during the summer as their star player Mohamed Salah signed a new contract with the club keeping him on Merseyside until 2025.

The Egyptian’s old deal ran out at the end of this season and many were worried that the forward might leave the club for free and join one of their European rivals.

However, after a long saga, the Reds tied the 30-year-old down and made him the best-paid player in the club’s history and one of the biggest earners in the Premier League.

Salah is the fifth-highest earner in the Premier League on what is a reported £350,000-a-week deal but that is now understood to be more.

According to Football Insider, Salah’s new deal is actually worth nearly £400,000-a-week taking into account bonuses which are seen by Liverpool and the player as achievable.

Spread across the term of the contract, that makes the deal worth £62million that was signed off by Fenway Sports Group during the summer.

Salah has rightly earned this huge contract with his performances for the Reds over the years and is expected to continue sculpting his legacy over the following three.