Video: Darwin Nunez won’t allow Konate to knock out Uruguay in funny Liverpool World Cup predictor

Liverpool FC
Posted by

The World Cup is just one day away and most people by now have already done out their brackets for the tournament predicting who they think are going to be World Champions in 2022.

Before jetting off to Qatar three Liverpool players in the form of Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay predicted the World Cup on behalf of the Reds’ squad and the process became a little chaotic as a certain Uruguayan striker would not let his team get knocked out.

The trio predicted Konate and France to be World Champions this year beating the Netherlands in the final, as Uruguay made it all the way to the semi-finals thanks to Darwin Nunez’s funny interference.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea must pay £40m+ to secure transfer target with club resigned to losing 25-year-old
Leeds United set for yet another new announcement within days
Man United star set to have his salary increased tenfold as new contract nears completion
More Stories Calvin Ramsay Darwin Nunez Ibrahima Konate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.