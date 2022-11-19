Video: Darwin Nunez won’t allow Konate to knock out Uruguay in funny Liverpool World Cup predictor

The World Cup is just one day away and most people by now have already done out their brackets for the tournament predicting who they think are going to be World Champions in 2022.

Before jetting off to Qatar three Liverpool players in the form of Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay predicted the World Cup on behalf of the Reds’ squad and the process became a little chaotic as a certain Uruguayan striker would not let his team get knocked out.

The trio predicted Konate and France to be World Champions this year beating the Netherlands in the final, as Uruguay made it all the way to the semi-finals thanks to Darwin Nunez’s funny interference.