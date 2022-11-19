Yaya Toure talks about Eden Hazard’s bum again while discussing the infamous tunnel slap

Yaya Toure has spoken with Declan Rice about the infamous video in which he slaps Eden Hazard playfully in the tunnel after a City-Chelsea game.

In an interview with Declan Rice, Toure explained why he slapped the former Chelsea star as the teams exited the field for the second half. He said (via Sports Bible):

“This game, he was taking the ball and no-one could catch him! You know, he has a different posterior, it’s massive!”

“…One time I was explaining it to one journalist, and he was laughing at me! I said why are you laughing? He said, but why are you talking about his bum? His bum is there! Where you put your feet, he puts his a** like that in the turn!”

Declan Rice also praised Hazard’s ball skills, saying:

“People don’t realise that his dribbling was good, but his low centre of gravity, the way he turned and used his bum and body.”

This is not the first time Yaya Toure has spoken about bums and their importance in football. Previously, he dedicated an entire piece to The Athletic explaining how the specific body part can be used effectively in football, specifically while dribbling and shielding the ball.