Arsenal interested in Portuguese midfielder but face competition from Newcastle

Arsenal are interested in Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho but will face competition from Newcastle.

When taking a glance at the Premier League table, you wouldn’t immediately think that Arsenal need reinforcements in their side.

However, after being beaten convincingly by Brighton in the Carabao Cup at home, it’s clear that their squad depth may be a slight issue, especially with the busy schedule after the World Cup.

Now, according to Fichajes, Arsenal are interested in signing Carvalho from Real Betis, but they will face competition from Newcastle.

The report claims that Betis have financial issues so they may have to sell some of their key players in January.

However, a move to Arsenal wouldn’t make too much sense due to his age. Mikel Arteta has targeted younger, up-and-coming players during his Arsenal tenure so signing a 30-year-old doesn’t seem too likely.

Experience can be pivotal in football, so Arteta may be looking to bring in Carvalho in the short-term, allowing the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga and even Charlie Patino to continue their development before they’re ready to make the step up to playing regularly for Arsenal.