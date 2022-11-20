Arsenal star set to start ahead of Manchester City man for England at World Cup

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is set to start for England in their opening World Cup game ahead of Manchester City youngster Phil Foden.

With England facing Iran in their opening game of the World Cup, fans across the country will be debating their starting elevens with each other. Of course, the decision ultimately lies with Gareth Southgate, and a report on Sunday has given us some early team news.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal winger Saka is set to start for England, with Manchester City youngster Foden set to miss out.

Bukayo Saka or Phil Foden, who would you start for England?
Kyle Walker and James Maddison have both been ruled out through injury but this is all we know so far regarding Southgate’s England selection.

Without showing any disrespect to Iran, England should have enough firepower to win their opening game, regardless of who Southgate picks in the positions which are up for debate.

Foden will undoubtedly be immensely disappointed to not start for his country. The Manchester City wizard has been in excellent form for his club this season and is one of England’s most technically gifted players.

