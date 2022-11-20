Arsenal defender William Saliba would be keen on a move to PSG amid interest from the French club.

Saliba has been one of the standout performers not just for Arsenal but in the whole of the Premier League this season.

His performances earned the Arsenal defender a call-up to the French national team for the World Cup in Qatar.

Now, Saliba is being linked with a move to PSG, and a report from CBS Sports (via Daily Post) has claimed that he would be interested in a move to the Ligue 1 champions.

Saliba was heavily impressive in Ligue 1 last season with Marseille, and playing in his home country for the league champions could be the reason Saliba is keen on a move.

As much as Saliba appears to be enjoying his football and enjoying some success with Arsenal so far this season, a move back to his home country might be his priority.

However, Arsenal are unlikely going to allow Saliba to leave with ease and it could take a monumental offer to prise him away from the Premier League club.