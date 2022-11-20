Barcelona to scout Manchester City duo during the World Cup

Barcelona are set to scout Manchester City duo Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva during the World Cup this month.



With the World Cup starting on Sunday, players will be looking to put themselves in the shop window ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Competing against the best players in world football shows a true reflection of a player’s ability and you’d imagine the stadiums in Qatar will be filled with scouts from clubs all around the world.

Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are looking to scout both Silva and Gundogan from Manchester City, who will be representing Portugal and Germany respectively.

Gundogan should be the easier transaction of the two if he’s keen on a move, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. Silva, however, will cost in the region of €80m, the report claims.

Manchester City haven’t been afraid of offloading players in order to rebuild and continue to grow, as we saw in the summer transfer window. Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Raheem Sterling all left the club in the summer despite still playing a regular role in the side.