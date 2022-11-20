Chelsea have reportedly changed their plan with Romelu Lukaku who is currently on loan at Italian side Inter Milan.

Lukaku re-joined Chelsea last summer, but an unsuccessful season with the club meant he was sent back out on loan to Inter Milan. The Belgian forward has struggled with injuries this season and his return to the Italian side hasn’t gone as expected.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Chelsea have changed their plan regarding Lukaku. The report claims that Chelsea were planning on allowing Lukaku to stay on loan at Inter Milan for another season, but Todd Boehly will look to bring him back to Chelsea before selling him permanently.

Regardless of whether he leaves on loan again or permanently, it’s safe to say his Chelsea career could be over.

With Chelsea struggling so far this season, they could do with a free-scoring striker. Lukaku has shown he can be that man in the past, but his return to Chelsea was underwhelming and the best option for all parties now appears to be for Chelsea to cut their losses and allow Lukaku to leave the club permanently.