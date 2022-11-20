Chelsea make U-turn over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer raid from Manchester United

Chelsea are reportedly ready to change their stance on Cristiano Ronaldo and try again for a transfer move for the Manchester United forward.

The Portugal international has endured a nightmare season with Man Utd, falling out of favour under new manager Erik ten Hag, whilst also criticising the club publicly in an interview with Piers Morgan this week.

It now looks like the Red Devils could terminate Ronaldo’s contract, and if he is available it seems Chelsea would be prepared to pounce, according to the Daily Mirror.

Ronaldo could surely do a job for the Blues, who lack a goal threat at the moment, having scored only 17 league goals so far this term, fewer even than teams like Leicester and Leeds who are below them in the table.

Chelsea fans might have mixed feelings about this move, however, as Ronaldo has had such a destabilising effect on United so far this season.

Then again, if the 37-year-old were to move to CFC and play regularly, he should only have a positive impact on the team.