Chelsea to monitor England star at 2022 World Cup ahead of surprise transfer

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer move for Everton and England star Jordan Pickford.

The Blues are set to monitor the goalkeeper at the upcoming 2022 World Cup, with Graham Potter keen to bring in an upgrade on unconvincing duo Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Pickford has been a top performer for Everton in recent years, and will also surely be key for England at the World Cup as they hope to continue their fine recent run in major international tournaments.

If Pickford can impress again for Gareth Southgate’s side, it could soon earn him a big move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea also continue to be linked with a host of other big names as they continue to rebuild under Todd Boehly.

The west London giants could snap up Cristiano Ronaldo this January if he is forced out by Manchester United, while exciting young players like Endrick and Arsen Zakharyan are also being linked with the club.