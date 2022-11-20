England squad to receive huge bonus for winning World Cup with pot doubled from 2018

England players will receive £500,000 in win bonuses from the FA if they lift the World Cup next month which is double what they would have received in Russia.

Had the Three Lions gone on to win the tournament in Russia in 2018, they would have earned themselves £215,000; but according to a report from the Daily Mail, the FA have more than doubled the size of the players’ bonus pot to about £13million, which would be shared among Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad.

That would see players get £500,000 as well as a World Cup winners medal, whilst Southgate would also receive a bonus of about £3m if England are successful, on top of his £6m-a-year contract.

In addition to this, England’s top players will gain lucrative bonuses from their sponsors if they have a successful tournament, states the report.

England are among the favourites for the tournament and will have a good chance if they can win their group.

That should put them on the other side of the draw that Brazil and Argentina are not on and would put them in good stead to reach the final at the very least.

Gareth Southgate’s squad have done really well during the last two international tournaments, therefore, could this team be the one to end the 56-year wait for a trophy?