Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano tips these two young players to have a big World Cup

Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Daily Briefing to name two young players he’s backing to have a big World Cup.

The eagerly-anticipated tournament in Qatar kicks off today, and it is hard to predict who will eventually win the competition with so many great teams involved.

CaughtOffside writers recently named their predicted World Cup winners, with Brazil and Argentina proving popular choices, and now Romano believes Brazil’s Vinicius Junior could be one of the main young players to watch.

The 22-year-old has been world class for Real Madrid in recent times, scoring the winning goal against Liverpool in last season’s Champions League final, so he could be one who’ll have a key role in firing Brazil to glory.

Another one Romano is a big fan of is Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri, with the 19-year-old probably the pick of the bunch in this new generation in the Spanish national side.

It remains to be seen if Luis Enrique’s men can emulate the success of that legendary side that won three tournaments in a row between 2008 and 2012, but in Pedri they have someone who will surely be lighting up big competitions like this for many years to come.

“My young players to watch at the World Cup are Vinicius Junior and Pedri,” Romano said. “I think they will do great things.”

The World Cup opening ceremony is later today at 2.30pm, and the first game of the tournament kicks off at 4pm as host nation Qatar take on Ecuador.

Senegal take on the Netherlands in tomorrow’s other Group A game, while we’ll also see Group B kick off as England take on Iran and USA take on Wales.