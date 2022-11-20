Former Spurs boss hints he could have another opportunity to manage Manchester United

Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that he could have an opportunity to manage Manchester United in the future.

Pochettino was sacked by PSG earlier this year and has since been unemployed, presumably waiting for the right opportunity.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Pochettino held talks with Manchester United before they hired Erik ten Hag,

Despite it not working out during negotiations, Pochettino hasn’t ruled out the possibility of managing Manchester United in the near future.

“Football is timing. It’s the moments for it to coincide and for that marriage to happen. Sometimes it’s just a matter of timing. I don’t believe that trains pass just once,” said Pochettino, speaking to Radio Marca when asked about managing Manchester United.

The last sentence is the most interesting part of the quote, with Pochettino hinting that an opportunity could arise in the future. Manchester United seem happy with Erik ten Hag as a long-term plan, but that didn’t stop Pochettino from making the comments he did.

There’s no doubt Pochettino would have had chances to manage a new club since leaving PSG, but it’s clear that he’s waiting for the right moment.

Pochettino is no stranger to the Premier League if Manchester United do decide to bring in a safer option if it all goes wrong. The Argentine enjoyed a lot of success with Tottenham, leading them to a rare Champions League final.