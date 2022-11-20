Frenkie de Jong has reiterated that he is very happy in Barcelona despite being linked with moves to Man United and Chelsea during the last transfer window.

The general consensus around Barcelona was that the Catalan club wanted to get rid of the Dutch star during the summer window but the midfielder did not want to leave.

Premier League clubs Man United and Chelsea waited in the background as the situation developed but a move to either club failed to materialise.

United were the most interested out of the two English clubs and had a bid of €85m accepted by the La Liga giants, reported The Athletic, but De Jong has once again stated that he is very happy in Barcelona.

Speaking to De Telegraaf about his future, De Jong said via Fabrizio Romano:

“I am very happy in Barcelona. When I play it’s great and in terms of living here life is perfect. I see myself at Barcelona for as long as possible.

“I personally hope for another 8 or 10 years [at Barcelona].”

De Jong was not an automatic starter at the beginning of this season for Barcelona but has since worked his way into Xavi’s plans. The 25-year-old seems happy at the Camp Nou despite what played out over the summer and sees himself in Spain for a long time.

This is bad news for the Man United and Chelsea fans who were hoping that the Ducth star would join their club in the near future. It could still happen, of course, but the chances grow less likely as the months pass.