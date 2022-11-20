Gareth Southgate provides early team news for England’s opening fixture – two big names set to miss out

England manager Gareth Southgate has provided an update on the fitness of his squad ahead of their opening World Cup fixture against Iran tomorrow.

James Maddison is ruled out of the clash, which is a significant blow to the Three Lions as the midfielder has enjoyed a fine start to the season; netting seven goals and four assists in only 13 appearances for Leicester City.

England supporters were delighted to see the 25-year-old included in Southgate’s 26-man travelling squad, but they will have to wait to see the star in action.

Man City star sidelined for Iran

Another omission is Kyle Walker, who was called up to the squad despite missing several matches for Manchester City through a groin injury.

Southgate has confirmed he is ahead of schedule for recovery, but that tomorrow’s game has come “too early” for the 32-year-old. He is alongside club teammates Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and John Stones in representing the Three Lions.

The team begin their quest to lift the lucrative trophy at 1 pm GMT at the Khalifa International Stadium.

