‘Worst job I had’ – Manager says he hated managing Newcastle United

One of Newcastle United’s former managers has revealed he hated his time at the club and that it was the worst job he had.

That man is Graeme Souness, who has since gone on to become a big name in punditry for Sky Sports and others.

Souness did some impressive work during his time as Blackburn Rovers manager, but he certainly found it difficult in his stint at St James’ Park.

“I don’t think anything would tempt me back into management,” he said.

“The relationship you have to have with the people upstairs who should be below you. I just do not want to be answerable to the type of people who are making football decisions.

“My last job, it was the worst job I had at Newcastle, it was a horrible job.

Most Magpies fans weren’t too keen on Souness either, and it seems like that convinced him to move into other fields of work, as he’s not been back in coaching since.