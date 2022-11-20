Harry Kane is only two goals away from breaking Wayne Rooney’s goalscoring record and becoming England’s all-time top ‘scorer.

The Three Lions captain is regarded as one of the most prolific strikers to have played the game in recent years and has always provided for his national team on the biggest stages.

He was only the second Englishman, along with Gary Lineker, to have won a World Cup Golden Boot. This year provides Kane with the opportunity to become the first-ever player to win it twice.

The striker was also only one goal behind levelling the top scorers at Euro 2020, in which his side reached the final of the tournament before narrowly missing out on penalties to Italy.

Rooney has set the record with 53 goals, with Kane currently sitting at 51. Given the fact Kane is only 29, he may set a new and improved record as he is likely to continue playing for his national team for several more years.

Kane weighs in

He said (via reuters.com): “Hopefully (I’ll break it) as soon as possible. I know it’s there and I know people will talk about it but I like to just focus on my game.

”I know with the team we have, we will create chances and I just need to be ready for the ones that come my way.

“I was lucky enough to play with Wayne and he was a huge player who I looked up to. I watched him play in the major tournaments and it’s a huge honour to be close to him.”