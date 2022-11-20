Harry Kane says FA are awaiting decision from FIFA on One Love armband

England captain Harry Kane has reiterated his intentions to don the One Love armband but is awaiting a decision from FIFA.

Kane will be joined by several other European captains, including Gareth Bale and Virgil van Dijk, in wearing the captain’s armband in an attempt to make a stance on Qatar’s strict LGBT+ laws.

Not only is homosexuality illegal in Qatar, but it is also punishable by seven years in jail under Sharia Law and in worse cases – death by stoning.

It is one of many talking points of a largely criticised tournament, as well as the death of migrant workers and the treatment of women.

The One Love campaign aims to fight discrimination and promote inclusion on world football’s biggest stage. Players are looking to show their support for those that may be unable to travel to the location of the tournament out of fear.

The campaign is fully backed by the FA.

Kane remains adamant about wearing the armband

Ahead of England’s opener against Iran on Monday, he told Football Daily: “We’ve made it clear as a team and as staff and an organisation that we want to wear the armband.

“I know the FA are talking to FIFA at the moment and I’m sure by game time tomorrow they’ll have their decision. But yeah, I think we’ve made it clear that we want to wear it.”