Leicester City star James Maddison will seemingly have to wait a little longer to get on the pitch for England due to an ongoing injury problem keeping him out of training.

In an important piece of World Cup news for England fans in the video below, The Athletic’s David Ornstein says that Maddison is still not able to train with the rest of Gareth Southgate’s squad, with an appearance in tomorrow’s opening Group B game against Iran surely now highly unlikely…

? No James Maddison at final England training session ahead of #FIFAWorldCup opener against Iran tomorrow afternoon. Remaining 25 players taking part in lively session overseen by Gareth Southgate as #ENG get ready to launch their #Qatar2022 campaign @TheAthleticFC #ENGIRN #Iran pic.twitter.com/JBuQcnwyAB — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 20, 2022

Maddison has been in outstanding form in the Premier League this season, though it was still a bit of a surprise when he made the England squad late on for this tournament.

Now that he’s in Qatar, fans will surely be hoping to see the 25-year-old getting some opportunities as soon as possible, but an injury sustained towards the end of his time with Leicester before the World Cup break seems to be keeping him sidelined.

The World Cup kicks off today as hosts Qatar take on Ecuador, while England’s first match is at 1pm GMT tomorrow, while we’ll also be treated to clashes between Senegal and the Netherlands, and then USA vs Wales.