Journalist says 192-game Leeds star could leave alongside Forshaw

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich may leave Leeds United in January after being snubbed by Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz.

The 32-year-old was omitted from the 26-man Poland squad to compete at the World Cup in Qatar, but the manager admitted it was not an “easy decision” to overlook Klich.

TeamTalk has reported the snub may cause the midfielder to seek a move away from Elland Road as soon as the winter. The Yorkshire side are currently 15th in the Premier League and have picked up form after a dismal start to the campaign.

This is largely due to Klich falling out of favour under Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, which has resulted in him missing the lucrative opportunity to represent his national team on the biggest stage in world football.

Dean Jones has his say on Klich

The journalist has given his thought on Klich’s future to GiveMeSport, touching on the frustrations he likely feels due to not being called up.

He said: “It makes sense that he would probably be annoyed at the moment, particularly over the fact that he hasn’t made it to the World Cup with Poland.

“That’ll be playing on his mind once they return to action too. I think Klich could be one that goes in January.”