Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch reportedly looks set to promote young striker Mateo Joseph to his first-team squad for the club’s mid-season training camp.

Joseph, 19, has long looked a terrific prospect and has always had an outstanding scoring record at youth level, so this could now be his big chance to show what he can do in the Leeds senior side.

The young Spaniard has been compared to Sergio Aguero with his clinical and intelligent playing style, and LUFC fans will no doubt hope he can take this opportunity to impress.

Leeds could do with more of a threat up front in the second half of the season, and if Joseph can impress it would save them a lot in the transfer market.

