Leicester midfielder in advanced talks to leave the club in January

Leicester City reportedly look likely to offload Dennis Praet in the January transfer window.

The Belgian midfielder has barely featured for the Foxes for some time now, and spent last season on loan at Torino.

It now looks like Praet is set to be given the all-clear to leave the King Power Stadium, with the player now in advanced talks to seal a return to Torino.

Reports in Italy now state that Leicester and Torino’s negotiations are also at an advanced stage.

Torino want another loan move with the option to buy for around €6-7million at the end of it.

