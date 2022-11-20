Premier League club looking to make sensational move for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been linked with a sensational move to the Premier League.

Despite expressing his monumental ability on the biggest stage, some fans have questioned Messi due to not testing himself in the Premier League.

The Argentinian star has played in both Spain and France, winning countless personal and team awards during his sensational career.

Seeing Messi finish his career in England would be a real fairy-tale ending, and a report has claimed we could see the 35-year-old in the Premier League before he retires.

According to El Nacional, Manchester City are looking to make a move to sign Messi, with Pep Guardiola looking to reunite with his former player. The report claims that Barcelona are also interested in taking him back to Spain, but playing under Guardiola once again is a real possibility.

Seeing Messi playing alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland would be an amazing spectacle and it would be a shame to never see one of the greatest players of all time playing in the Premier League, widely regarded as the best league in the world.