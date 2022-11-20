Liverpool put in “major work” to sign Wolves star in the summer before opting to bring in Arthur Melo

Liverpool reportedly put in “major work” to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves before opting to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus.

It’s no secret that Liverpool will need to reinvest in their midfield in the near future. Before even considering form, plenty of Liverpool’s midfield are reaching the latter stages of their careers.

Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team opted to bring in Juventus midfielder Arthur on loan during the summer transfer window, but unfortunately, the Brazilian suffered an injury meaning Liverpool fans have barely seen their new signing this season.

Arthur wasn’t the only midfielder Liverpool considered during the summer transfer window, with Graeme Bailey confirming to TEAMtalk that the club put in “major work” to sign Neves from Wolves.

“But as well as Arthur they also did major work on Konrad Laimer and Ruben Neves. Neves has been linked with a number of clubs in recent times with Manchester United and Barcelona amongst those who had shown an interest in the past 12 months or so – but whether he is available in January remains to be seen, as new boss Julen Lopetegui won’t be wanting to lose any of his big names,” said Bailey.

With Wolves struggling immensely in the Premier League this season, Neves could consider a move away from the club in January if the right offer comes in.

There’s a good chance we see Liverpool in the market for a midfielder in the January transfer window due to their inconsistent start to the season, so it will be interesting to see if they reignite their interest in Neves in the coming months.