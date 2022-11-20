Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly expected to leave the club as a free agent in 2023 as there are no talks ongoing over a new contract for him at Anfield.

The 29-year-old has struggled for playing time recently, so it perhaps makes sense that he’s no longer part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans, with a move away surely for the best for both sides.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool from Arsenal in 2017/18, and initially made a promising start on Merseyside, going on to win major trophies like the Champions League and the Premier League.

Still, Fabrizio Romano now suggests it looks like Oxlade-Chamberlain’s future lies away from Liverpool…

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, expected to leave Liverpool in 2023 as free agent. There are no talks to extend his contract as things stand. ?? #LFC New midfielders will be the priority for Liverpool on the market next year. pic.twitter.com/PPIDhbFN6I — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2022

It will be interesting to see where the former England international ends up, but there would surely be a few suitors from mid-table Premier League clubs.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s recent fitness record isn’t the best, but he’s still got plenty to offer when he can stay fit and play a run of games.

