“No talks to extend his contract” – Liverpool star “expected to leave” Reds in 2023, says Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly expected to leave the club as a free agent in 2023 as there are no talks ongoing over a new contract for him at Anfield.

The 29-year-old has struggled for playing time recently, so it perhaps makes sense that he’s no longer part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans, with a move away surely for the best for both sides.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool from Arsenal in 2017/18, and initially made a promising start on Merseyside, going on to win major trophies like the Champions League and the Premier League.

Still, Fabrizio Romano now suggests it looks like Oxlade-Chamberlain’s future lies away from Liverpool…

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea make U-turn over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer raid from Manchester United
England squad to receive huge bonus for winning World Cup with pot doubled from 2018
Chelsea to monitor England star at 2022 World Cup ahead of surprise transfer

It will be interesting to see where the former England international ends up, but there would surely be a few suitors from mid-table Premier League clubs.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s recent fitness record isn’t the best, but he’s still got plenty to offer when he can stay fit and play a run of games.

For more Liverpool transfer news and World Cup news delivered straight to your inbox five mornings a week – subscribe here!

More Stories Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.