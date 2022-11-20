Leeds presenter Ger Lynch thinks Jurgen Klopp might look to sign Brenden Aaronson from the Yorkshire club.

The 22-year-old has impressed so far this season for Leeds and his style of play would fit Liverpool perfectly.

Aaronson has confirmed himself that he is a Liverpool fan and if Klopp comes calling, Lynch fears the USMNT star wouldn’t turn him down.

Lynch stated: “Aaronson is a player that would suit their style of play. Jurgen Klopp likes those attacking players, you can see him very easily fitting into that front three that Liverpool play, coming in off the right.”

“I hope that they don’t make a move for Aaronson, but there’s never smoke without fire.” – finished Lynch.