Deschamps explains why Man Utd star won’t be called up to replace Karim Benzema in France’s World Cup squad

France manager Didier Deschamps has explained his decision not to call anyone else up for his 2022 World Cup squad despite the injury to Real Madrid striker and Les Bleus star player Karim Benzema.

Benzema will now miss the tournament due to a thigh injury – a huge blow for such a talented player who enjoyed a memorable year by winning the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or.

Still, it seems Deschamps is happy enough with the players he has, with Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann certainly all capable of making an impact at the highest level.

See below as Ben Jacobs quotes Deschamps as saying he’s happy with the balance in his current group of players…

Didier Deschamps will not replace Karim Benzema. When asked why by Telefoot he replies, “Because I decided, simply… this is a quality group, united on and off the pitch. I have confidence in them.” — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 20, 2022

As reported by the Mirror, this looks like a particular blow for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, who would surely have been the next in line to make it to Qatar.

The Red Devils ace hasn’t been at his best at club level for some time, but he remains a naturally gifted attacker who could surely have something to offer to the French national team, even if he wouldn’t be joining the squad as a starter.

As noted by the Mirror, however, Deschamps has previously criticised Martial, saying he “lacked in finishing”.