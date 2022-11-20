Exclusive: Manchester United will try to clarify Cristiano Ronaldo situation by next week

Manchester United are still discussing the Cristiano Ronaldo situation and could clarify their stance on the player by next week, according to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Ronaldo is currently preparing for the 2022 World Cup with Portugal, but his controversial interview with Piers Morgan has been dominating headlines for the last few days.

It now seems that Man Utd are leaning towards Romano no longer being part of their first-team after his behaviour in his TalkTV interview, in which he hit out at manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners the Glazers.

Romano also says things started to go downhill after Ronaldo’s antics in the Manchester City and Tottenham games in the Premier League this season.

And the transfer news specialist now seems to think things are pointing towards the Portugal international being axed by the Red Devils, with the club likely to clarify the situation by next week.

“Manchester United are still discussing internally with their legal team to understand the best solution. Sources guarantee that Man Utd don’t want Cristiano to be part of first team group at Carrington after the World Cup, the message is clear; the club will try to clarify the situation by next week,” Romano explained.

“Ronaldo has always been professional in training, he had no problems with ten Hag until Man City and Tottenham games; the interview surprised both Ten Hag and some players because of the timing.

“The signs of trouble were there in the summer of course as he wanted to leave, we know… but there was no right proposal.”

MUFC fans will be disappointed to see things end this way with Ronaldo, but it is now surely for the best if the 37-year-old does leave Old Trafford.

It was a questionable decision to re-sign him in the first place due to his age, and it now seems that his presence is just an unwanted distraction as Ten Hag tries to build something new at United.