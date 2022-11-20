Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered to Real Madrid by his representatives, with the Spanish giants possibly in need of reinforcements upfront following the injury to Karim Benzema.

Ronaldo has endured a difficult season at Old Trafford, with new Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag mainly leaving him on the bench, and this has led to a major blow-up between the player and the club.

The Portugal international gave an interview to Piers Morgan in which he heavily criticised Ten Hag and the United owners, whilst also seeming to question the mentality of his teammates, and Fabrizio Romano has suggested the club will soon announce a decision on his future, with the feeling being that he’s not wanted back.

According to Sport, Ronaldo is now being offered to Real Madrid on a six-month deal, with Los Blancos possibly in need of someone to fill in for Benzema.

The France international is about to miss the World Cup due to an injury, and it could be wise for Madrid to have a backup available to them in the months ahead.

Ronaldo spent his peak years at the Bernabeu and the fans would surely love to see this legendary figure come back.