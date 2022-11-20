Manchester United duo involved in training ground bust-up as 26-year-old lashes out at youngster

Manchester United duo Anthony Martial and Dan Gore have been involved in a training ground bust-up.

With the World Cup getting underway, Manchester United will still have a core of players who weren’t selected for the tournament involved in regular training sessions as Erik ten Hag looks to continue to implement his style on the remaining players.

However, with some senior players missing, things have got a little heated at the Manchester United training ground, with the Daily Mirror reporting that Martial lashed out at youth-team player Gore after the duo were involved in an altercation.

The youngster reportedly clattered Martial with a robust tackle which instigated the altercation, with Ten Hag having to temporarily halt training.

These things often happen inside football clubs with little long-term effect on the team, with the report claiming that Martial has apologised to the youngster, who was also happy to accept his apology.

With players often looking to ‘train as they play’, these altercations will happen. However, the most important thing is to ensure that the altercation is left on the training ground rather than continuing off the pitch.