Manchester United are looking to reward Alejandro Garnacho’s impressive form with a new contract.

The 18-year-old has worked his way through the academy and featured several times for the Red Devils first-team. Erik ten Hag’s trust has paid off too, as the forward has contributed two goals and two assists in November.

His latest goal was a last-gasp winner at Craven Cottage that secured a crucial three points for United in their final match before the World Cup.

Garnacho also produced an exceptional pass to assist Scott McTominay in his side’s Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa last week. He is playing with confidence on the pitch and appears eager to cement his place in the starting 11.

The Argentinian was awarded the club’s Player of the Month award for his performances over the past four weeks.

United want to tie down Garnacho

According to Fabrizio Romano, United are in “negotiations” currently and are “confident” of agreeing on a deal with their exciting prospect.