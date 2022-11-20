West Ham ‘may make a January approach,’ according to Claret & Hugh, for the former Manchester City center-back Tosin Adarabioyo who has excelled since joining the Cottagers. Tosin’s contract is set to expire in 2023, and Moyes has expressed interest in signing him.

According to the article, Mark Noble, a club veteran and upcoming sporting director, would have a “big say” in who transfers into and out of the London Stadium.

With Emerson Palmieri, Nayef Aguerd, and Kurt Zouma already out with injuries this season, Moyes could always use extra depth in the defensive spots, and Tosin would be a good choice to fill in.